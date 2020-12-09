Global  
 

Biden Pledges 100 Million Vaccinations In First 100 Days

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Biden Pledges 100 Million Vaccinations In First 100 Days

Biden Pledges 100 Million Vaccinations In First 100 Days

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his three-point plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The new President's approach to dealing with the deadly virus continues to contrast with President Donald Trump.

The plan would aim to get at least 100 million Americans vaccinated in his initial 100 days in office, Biden also pledged to sign a face mask mandate on his first day in office.

The President-elect also announced efforts to get children back to school safely.


