VA medical experiments on cats targeted by Rep. Titus

EXPERIMENTS ON CATS FORYEARS...AND SHE WANTS IT TO STOP.I DON'T THINK PEOPLE DO REALIZEIT BECAUSE IT'S JUST SOHORRIBLE TO EVEN IMAGINE ANDIT'S SO ARCHAIC AND JUSTSOMETHING OUT OF THE DARK AGES.REPRESENTATIVE DINA TITUSWORKED WITH FLORIDA CONGRESSMANAND ARMY VETERAN...BRIAN MAST TO INTRODUCE THE"CAT ABUSE IN TESTING" STOPACT...IT WOULD PROHIBIT THE V-A FROMCONDUCTING TAXPAYER-FUNDEDRESEARCH THAT CAUSESSIGNIFICANT PAIN OR DISTRESS TOCATS.YOU DON'T HAVE TO BE A CATLOVER OR OWNER LIKE ME TO JUSTBE TURNED OFF TOTALLY BY THESEKIND OF THINGS THAT ARE JUST SOCRUEL AND HARMFUL.AND, IT'S A GOOD GOVERNMENTISSUE BECAUSE THEY WASTE MONEYTHAT COULD BE SPENT USING NEWERTECHNOLOGY THAT GETS BETTERRESULTS FOR OUR VETERANS.ACCORDING TO THE V-A...CATS HAVE BEEN USED TO STUDYINCONTINENCE, SLEEP DISORDERSAND SPINAL CORD INJURIES.TAXPAYER WATCHDOG AND ANIMALWELFARE GROUP "WHITE COAT WASTEPROJECT" SAYS...THE V-A HAS SPENT MORE THAN "10MILLION' DOLLARS ON PROJECTSTHAT INVOLVE CAT TESTING ATFACILITIES IN LOS ANGELES,CLEVELAND, AND LOUISVILLE.THE V-A RESPONDED ...SAYING IN PART.."V-A CAT RESEARCH IS DIRECTEDAT FINDING BETTER WAYS TOMANAGE AND AVOID POTENTIALLYLIFE-THREATENING COMPLICATIONSTHAT VETERANS WHO HAVESUSTAINED SPINAL CORD INJURIESOTHERWISE FACE.THEY ADDED.."ATTEMPTS TO BAN V-A ANIMALRESEARCH ARE ROOTED IN EMOTION,IGNORING THE SCIENCE."THE BILL PASSED THE HOUSE ANDIS NOW IN THE SENATE.TITUS IS HOPEFUL IT WILL PASSAND BECOME LAW BEFORE THE ENDOF THE YEAR.A DRAMATIC PURGE.....TO CORRECT A COMMANDCULTURE.....





