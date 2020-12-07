Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection Within 10 Days Of Being Vaccinated

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine confers more than 50% protection against the virus within 10 days of receiving the first dose.

Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with BioNTech, said the vaccine was more than 95% after 2 doses.

The two vaccine doses are intended to be administered 21 days apart.

According to UPI, data suggests that the vaccine is effective for everyone regardless of weight or age.

The U.S. federal government has agreed to purchase enough of the vaccine to inoculate 50 million people.