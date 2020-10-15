Ashland School District Announces a Black Lives Matter Resolution

Video Credit: KDRV - Published 5 minutes ago

The resolution comes after the killing of 19-year-old, Aidan Ellison who attended Ashland High School.

Andrea Townsend began her position as the district's Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in September.

Districts efforts for inclusion.

Newswatch 12's tyler ridgle investigated further to find out what the district hopes to achieve.

Tyler says: the ashland school district is now taking a step above hanging a black lives matter poster to make their black students feel welcomed.

Vo: a black lives matter resolution was passed on november 9th by the district's school board.

The goal being to acknowledge the systemic barriers black students face.

This follows the districts equity policy -- enacted in june last year.

It provides a direction for the ongoing work in addressing the role that racial disparities play in achieving equity and inclusive education opportunities.

The newly hired diversity and inclusion director says the district only aims for the success of it's students.

Sot: and we're going to be desegregated by our different civil rights protected groups so that we're better informed in our decison making.

Vo: townsend says an equity, diversity, and inclusion steering committee will take a close look at data to best support students and families.

The all students belong policy will be enacted addressing consequences for the use of specific hate symbols and establish a process for student-on-student bias incidents in accordance with oregon administrative regulation.

Tyler says: townsend says the district will be working with