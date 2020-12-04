Global  
 

In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 19:24s - Published
Manchester United legend Denis Irwin will be speaking to fans from India as part of #ILOVEUNITED campaign this weekend when United take on derby rivals Manchester City.

Ahead of the exciting fixture, he speaks to Hindustan Times in an exclusive interview.


