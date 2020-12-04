In Conversation with Manchester United legend Denis Irwin

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to realise footballis about teams rather than individuals after making disruptive comments on theeve of Manchester United’s Champions League exit. The 27-year-old capped animpressive display with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win at West Ham and spokeafterwards about the need to stay focused on the crunch RB Leipzig clash andderby against Manchester City.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds a press conference afterhis team crashed out of the Champions League after losing 3-2 to RB Leipzig.United only required a point from their final two matches to reach theknockout phase, but could not do so and now have to settle for a Europa Leaguespot.
With a vaccine for Covid-19 seemingly around the corner, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke on the government's plan for mass inoculation. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times, the minister said that she can't give a monetary figure that would feature in the 2021 Union Budget, as many details about a possible vaccine were still unknown. Sitharaman said that the government's allocation would depend on factors like number of doses required, and the gap between the various doses. Watch the full video for more.
Actor Arshad Warsi tells Hindustan Times in this interview how nothing much is happening on Munna Bhai's third part. He talked about keeping in touch with Sanjay Dutt, how he is doing well after recovering from cancer. Arshad, who will soon be seen in Durgamati with Bhumi Pednekar, also talked about finding new opportunities on the digital streaming platforms and getting the roles he always wanted to do. Watch the full video for more.
