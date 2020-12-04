Video Credit: KEZI - Published 7 minutes ago

Attorney: man shot by police should be in hospital

Showers.

Lows in the 40s.

Muhsin sharif... the man who allegedly charged police with a knife and was shot... has been arraigned and moved from the hospital to the lane county jail.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma withrow spoke to his attorney today to hear about his current concern for his client.

Brian: "why they rushed to put him in the jail under those conditions was lack of better planning to say the least.

And now he sits in there his bandages were bleeding, he's bleeding out of his rectum" brian michaels is muhsin sharif's attorney.

He says he is extremely concerned for his client's health.

Brian: "it would be obvious to anybody when you look at him on 4pm on friday at his arraignment that he is not somebody you would expect to be out of the hospital anytime soon."

Police chief chris skinner said sharif brandished a knife and came at officers.

They then opened fire.

But authorities have not released any video evidence that sharif was armed.

Emma: with no videos released from epd yet michaels is just focused on getting his client out of the jail and back to the hospital to continue his recovery.

"a citizen was trying to video police and on the video you can hear the police tell him to stop videoing stop videoing which by the way is illegal, everyone has the right to video as long as they're not interfering."

I also spoke with a retired osp trooper who is considered an expert on deadly force.

He said the use of a tazer in many of these situtions is not the best call.

"so if the tazer doesnt work and they do fail quite a bit, so if the tazer doesn't work you haven't stopped that threat and you actually put yourself at extreme risk."

Phil zerzan said it is difficult for the general public to understand just how fast something can go bad.

"it's extrodinary to me that things can be going really good and then really bad and you have to be able to react to that."

Reporting in