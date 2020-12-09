The energy Africa needs to develop -- and fight climate change | Rose M. Mutiso

In this perspective-shifting talk, energy researcher Rose M.
Mutiso makes the case for prioritizing Africa's needs with what's left of the world's carbon budget, to foster growth and equitably achieve a smaller global carbon footprint.
In this perspective-shifting talk, energy researcher Rose M.
Mutiso makes the case for prioritizing Africa's needs with what's left of the world's carbon budget, to foster growth and equitably achieve a smaller global carbon footprint.
By Conn Hallinan*
When President-elect Joe Biden takes office on January 21, he will be faced with some very expensive..
By Michael Lelyveld
China's pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 appears to have taken Russia by surprise,..