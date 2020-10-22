Amazon's climate pledge to be net-zero by 2040 | Dave Clark and Kara Hurst
In 2019, Amazon signed the Climate Pledge, a commitment to become a net-zero carbon business by 2040.
Dave Clark, Amazon's chief of consumer retail, and Kara Hurst, head of the company's sustainability efforts, sit down with entrepreneur and activist Lindsay Levin to discuss how the company is planning to reduce its carbon footprint across all aspects of business -- while inviting other companies to join them in this transformation.