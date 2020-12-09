The race to a zero-emission world starts now | António Guterres

"If we don't act now on climate change, this coming century may be one of humanity's last," says António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

As the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Guterres urges us to use this moment to rebuild with ambitious climate action in mind -- and lays out a blueprint for getting companies, governments and countries to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"We can only win the race to zero together," he says.

"I urge you all to get on board."