Governor plans Christmas parties at mansion, despite COVID-19 worries

Governor's mansion decorations pay tribute to first responders, front-line workersThose visiting the mansion are encouraged to leave a thank you note for first responders, which will then be delivered by Santa right before Christmas.
COVID forced Mariah Carey to rethink Christmas TV spectacularMariah Carey had to rethink plans for her 2020 Christmas special to make sure everything was COVID compliant.
Gov. Ron DeSantis Releases Plan For COVID Vaccine DistributionFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis revealed plans for distribution of the coronavirus vaccine.