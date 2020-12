Jaimes Making Husker History

Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:54s - Published 1 week ago

HUSKER HISTORYSATURDAY ATPURDUE...THE SENIORSTARTING HIS 39THSTRAIGHT GAME...THE MOST EVER BYA NEBRASKAOFFENSIVELINEMAN...JAIMES NOW TWOAWAY FROMJEREMIAH SIRLES'O-LINE RECORD OF41 STARTS...OVER AN N-UCAREER...JAIMES: "IT HAS BEEN ALONG 39 GAMES.I'LL SAY THAT.DID I SEE MYSELFSTARTING 39 EVER SINCEAFTER THAT?

NO,HONESTLY.I CAME TO NEBRASKA ATABOUT 265-270POUNDS AND TO STARTIN THE BIG TEN AS ANOFFENSIVE TACKLE ATTHAT WEIGHT IS NOTIDEAL.BUT FOR THE MOSTPART I FEEL LIKE I HELDMY OWN AND THENBUT FOR THE MOSTPART I FEEL LIKE I HELDMY OWN AND THENEVERY YEAR AFTER THATWAS JUST CONTINUINGTO BE A BETTER VERSIONOF MYSELF.NEBRASKA ANDMINNESOTASATURDAY 11 A-M ONFS-1...MEANWHILE,SATURDAY'S OHIOS