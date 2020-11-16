Judge orders boards to correct errors, continue counting ballots in 22nd Congressional District race

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 5 minutes ago

Is the only congressional race in the country that's still undecided.

A state supreme court judge, in oswego county, (did( issue a decision today but not one that determines the winner.

News channel 2's caitlin irla is live here in the studio with the ruling...and reaction from both candidates.

Good evening jason.

Justice delconte has ordered the boards of elections in t22nd cos and continue counting ballots.

I spoke to both candidates tonight via zoom to get their reactions to the judges ruling.

(no cgs too short) "i think the judges ruling is a real win for our community, it's a win for the voters."

"i was not surprised by the judges ruling, i figured he would go back and look at all the ballots."

Both anthony brindisi and claudia tenney filed court motions to allow for review of challenged ballots.

However, certain counties did not follow election protocols and uncounted ballots were found weeks after the election.

Tenney asked the court to end the canvassing process, and certify results based on the current tally.

Brindisi asked the court to order boards of elections to correct some, but not all, ofheroblems andresume f challenged ballots.

The judge denied tenney's motion and granted brindisi's, in part, ordering a partial recount of ballots.

None "i'm glad that this ruling has come out, we'll continue to let this process play out the most important things is that the people in the 22nd have a say in who their representative is and that's what the boards have to go back and count those uncounted ballots that are still out there."

Tenney says she believes the mistakes made during this process are because the boards of elections have been overwhelmed.

"the only thing i disagree with on the judges orders is that he said there was absolutely none of the confusion was caused by the pandemic or the governor's new rules or inflowing absentee ballots and i think the judge was maybe not taking that into account that these boards are overwhelmed and the system is very over stressed."

Justice delconte has also ordered all eight boards of elections in the district to conduct complete inspections of their offices to account for all ballots.

He ordered that all ballots be properly canvassed, including affidavits and those cast during early voting.

"i'm hopeful once they do that and the people have their voices heard, that i will return to washington in the 22nd district."

"there are a lot of irregularities that we've seen, i don't know if they're going to change the outcome of the race."

> currently, tenney leads brindisi by just 12 votes, not counting challenged ballots and others found after court proceedings began.

The next court date is scheduled for december 18th.

Back to you.

