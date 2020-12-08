Woman In United Kingdom Is First To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
All eyes were on the 90-year-old as she did what millions of people across the world hope to do soon.
United Kingdom Begins Mass Vaccination ProgramTina Krauss reports the UK's first 800-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine are going to the most vulnerable -hospital and nursing home workers along with the elderly.
William Shakespere among first Britons to receive coronavirus vaccineThe United Kingdom has become the first Western nation to begin vaccinating its citizens with a Covid-19 shot outside of clinical trials. 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first Briton to receive..
Thousands across UK receive COVID-19 vaccineAround 800,000 doses are expected to be administered this week, as the country becomes the first in the world to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.