Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman In United Kingdom Is First To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Woman In United Kingdom Is First To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Woman In United Kingdom Is First To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

All eyes were on the 90-year-old as she did what millions of people across the world hope to do soon.

CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UK woman makes history with rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

The United Kingdom began nationwide distribution of Pfizer/BioNTech's highly anticipated COVID-19...
USATODAY.com - Published

U.K. Begins Nationwide Coronavirus Immunization, Largest In Nation's History

A 90-year-old woman from Coventry received the first vaccine shot as part of the United Kingdom's...
NPR - Published


Related videos from verified sources

United Kingdom Begins Mass Vaccination Program [Video]

United Kingdom Begins Mass Vaccination Program

Tina Krauss reports the UK's first 800-thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine are going to the most vulnerable -hospital and nursing home workers along with the elderly.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51Published
William Shakespere among first Britons to receive coronavirus vaccine [Video]

William Shakespere among first Britons to receive coronavirus vaccine

The United Kingdom has become the first Western nation to begin vaccinating its citizens with a Covid-19 shot outside of clinical trials. 90-year-old Margaret Keenan became the first Briton to receive..

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:11Published
Thousands across UK receive COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Thousands across UK receive COVID-19 vaccine

Around 800,000 doses are expected to be administered this week, as the country becomes the first in the world to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:33Published