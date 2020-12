Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 03:10s - Published 2 weeks ago

New numbers suggest state efforts to stop ex-felons from voting was more smoke than fire

New numbers raise questions over a controversial law, critics argue, was aimed at stopping ex-felons from exercising their right to vote.

Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone discovers after lawmakers passed the measure, the state has little to show for enforcing it.