Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized For COVID, Claims It Isn't A Big Deal

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani downplayed the severity of COVID-19.

He did so most recently while receiving treatment for the virus at Georgetown University Medical Center.

He called into his radio show on Tuesday and falsely claimed that "you can overdo the mask".

He also falsely added that the disease is "curable", according to Business Insider.

Trump announced via tweet on Sunday that Giuliani had tested positive for coronavirus.

Giuliani has very publically refused to wear a mask and neglected to follow public health rules.