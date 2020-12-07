Global  
 

Democratic State Senator Outraged At Raid Of Florida COVID Data Scientist Rebekah Jones’ Home

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:08s - Published
CBS4's Ty Russell shares the reaction from State Sen.

Annette Taddeo.

Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2VUcT24


‘I’m Not A Hacker’: Former Florida COVID Data Scientist Rebekah Jones On Allegations Leading To Police Raid At Her Home

A former top Florida coronavirus data scientist is speaking out after her home was raided Monday by...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comUpworthy


Police raid home of ex-Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones

The home of former Florida Department of Health data scientist Rebekah Jones was raided Monday, FDLE...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNPR


Agents raid US coronavirus data scientist's home, confiscate hardware

Agents raid US coronavirus data scientist's home, confiscate hardware The home of Rebekah Jones in Tallahassee, Florida, was raided by agents executing a search warrant on...
Jerusalem Post - Published


COVID Stats Snapshot 12-8-20 [Video]

COVID Stats Snapshot 12-8-20

The Florida Department of Health has reported another 7,985 new coronavirus infections and 98 additional deaths in the state. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2Ir1rHY

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:17Published
COVID: East Bay Assemblymember Buffy Wicks Sworn In During Quarantine At Home [Video]

COVID: East Bay Assemblymember Buffy Wicks Sworn In During Quarantine At Home

Buffy Wicks was sworn-in for her second term in the California State Assembly at her East Bay home Monday as she self-isolates with her family following a potential COVID-19 exposure. (12/8/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:49Published
Former health official's home raided [Video]

Former health official's home raided

The woman who built Florida's COVID-19 dashboard says armed agents raided her house and pointed guns in her family's faces.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:04Published