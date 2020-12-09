Thin ice on local lakes

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 7 minutes ago

If you're an outdoor enthusiast DNR officials say it is too thin on area lakes to walk out on them yet.

Coming up after the we're just about two weeks away from christmas ?

"* and there's almost no snow on the ground.

So far, it's been a little disappointing for snowmobilers and especially ice fisherman.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki has a look at how the ice situation is doing at our local lakes.

Nick?

George and katie ?

"* there is a little bit of ice out on our area lakes, but it is very thin, and still too dangerous to walk out on.

Earlier today ?

"* i checked in with a couple of local bait and tackle shops.

They tell me most of the lakes in our area have only about one or two inches of ice right now.

Minnesota d?

"*n?

"*r says four inches of is the bare minimum for someone to be walking on.

Although no ice is ever completely safe.

Lisa dugan with minnesota d?

"*n?

"*r if there's areas where there's fast moving water or currents or even areas that might have a lot of waterfalls, that might be keeping that water open for right now.

And if you do decide to head out on the ice ?

"* after we get some good deep freezes ?

"* dugan recommends checking the local conditions first, before heading out on the lake.

Nick kruszalnicki, thank you nick.

Minnesota d?

"*n?

"*r has lots of helpful safety information available before venturing out on the ice.

