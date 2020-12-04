Global  
 

One News Page

Safe Harbor Day and Joe Biden is President Elect

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Safe Harbor Day and Joe Biden is President Elect
Safe Harbor Day may effectively end the challenges

Forecast thank you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10?

"* i'm katie lange.

And i'm george mallet.

First tonight ?

"* today marks a critical deadline in confirming the outcome of the electoral college in the presidential election.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us now.

Anthony ?

"* can you explain what the safe harbor deadline is?

Xxx well katie and george... the safe harbor deadline is a key date which all but cements the results of the general election in any state that's able to meet it.

The essence of this deadline is that electoral votes from states that certify their election results and settle any legal challges within them by tonight at midnight are conclusive..

And must be counted by congress.

This usually routine process dates all the way back to 1887... but its getting extra attention this year as president trump mounts legal challenges in several key states.

However kimt political analyst rayce hardy says election?

"* related lawsuits in states that meet tonight's deadline are far less likely to have any impact on election results... with congress bound to "if you want to bring a lawsuit after today, it's not going to have anything to do with the count on december 14th.

It's too late after that."

Now so far it appears every state with the exception of wisconsin will meet the safe harbor deadline.

However... even if a state misses tonight's deadline... their votes are still overwhelmingl y likely to be accepted by congress when they count electoral thank you anthony.

Electors in every state... including minnesota and iowa... are set to cast their votes next monday when




