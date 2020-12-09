Video Credit: WMGT - Published 1 day ago

According to Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams this will allow teachers and staff to organize and sanitize spaces prior to the break.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Dublin City Schools will make the last day of school before the Christmas break, December 16th, a virtual learning day for students.

Dublin City Schools plans virtual learning day for students, cleaning day for staff

Asks that you wear a mask when using the drive thru or walk-up window.

You can also pay municipal bills and fees online.

Dublin city schools will make the last day of school before the christmas break a virtual day.

On wednesday december 16th all students will learn from home.

Superintendent doctor fred williams says ... this will allow teachers and staff to organize and sanitize spaces before the break.

And then students can return to a safe and clean campus.

Also the district will release a "virtual learning