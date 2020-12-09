Global  
 

Dublin City Schools plans virtual learning day for students, cleaning day for staff

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Dublin City Schools will make the last day of school before the Christmas break, December 16th, a virtual learning day for students.

According to Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams this will allow teachers and staff to organize and sanitize spaces prior to the break.

