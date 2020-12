Salvation Army Hampered By Shortage Of Volunteers To Sort, Deliver Donations To Needy North Texas Families



The Salvation Army of North Texas says with less than three weeks until Christmas, they are in urgent need of volunteers. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:45 Published 6 hours ago

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign provides donations to thousands in need



It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas with all the decorations out and about and now it is beginning to sound like Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army’s bell ringers. Credit: WXXVDT2 Published 8 hours ago