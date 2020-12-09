Formula E Porsche Team Valencia Pre-Season Test

The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team traveled to the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia this week, where they successfully completed their last tests before the start of the next season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The No.

36 and No.

99 Porsche 99X Electrics have driven a total of 1,522 kilometers during their test program.

The first appointment of the seventh season will take place on January 16 and 17, 2021 in Santiago de Chile.

The twelve teams, with a total of 24 drivers, have attended this official Formula E test, which took place in Valencia for the fourth time.

With official drivers André Lotterer (Germany / # 36) and Pascal Wehrlein (Germany / # 99), the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E team took to the track during the five scheduled sessions, to put the Porsche 99X Electric to the test for the last time before the start of the new season.

Many elements of electric cars have been developed during the rest phase.

In addition, this year Porsche will have a completely new electric powertrain.