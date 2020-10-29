The new MG EHS PLUG-IN Hybrid - The best of both worlds

Following the fully electric MG ZS EV, this is the second model of MG in mainland Europe.

The spacious SUV uses pioneering plug-in hybrid technology that combines low consumption and emission levels with optimal driving pleasure.

The sturdy power train comprises a 1.5-litre turbo engine, an ingenious 10-speed transmission, an electric motor and a 16.6 kWh lithium-ion battery.

In EV mode, the MG ESH Plug-in hybrid can travel up to 52 km fully electrically (WLTP).

What’s more, the model is lavishly equipped with an extensive range of comfort and safety features.

The five-star Euro NCAP safety rating for the petrol variant is partly thanks to the MG Pilot driver assistance systems and the usage of high tensile steel in the body structure of the vehicle.

#mg will introduce the new MG MG ESH Plug-in hybrid in Europe with a starting price range of € 34,000.