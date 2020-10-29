Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The new MG EHS PLUG-IN Hybrid - The best of both worlds

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 01:32s - Published
The new MG EHS PLUG-IN Hybrid - The best of both worlds

The new MG EHS PLUG-IN Hybrid - The best of both worlds

Following the fully electric MG ZS EV, this is the second model of MG in mainland Europe.

The spacious SUV uses pioneering plug-in hybrid technology that combines low consumption and emission levels with optimal driving pleasure.

The sturdy power train comprises a 1.5-litre turbo engine, an ingenious 10-speed transmission, an electric motor and a 16.6 kWh lithium-ion battery.

In EV mode, the MG ESH Plug-in hybrid can travel up to 52 km fully electrically (WLTP).

What’s more, the model is lavishly equipped with an extensive range of comfort and safety features.

The five-star Euro NCAP safety rating for the petrol variant is partly thanks to the MG Pilot driver assistance systems and the usage of high tensile steel in the body structure of the vehicle.

#mg will introduce the new MG MG ESH Plug-in hybrid in Europe with a starting price range of € 34,000.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Toyota Prius Plug-in Trailer [Video]

The new Toyota Prius Plug-in Trailer

Clear the stage for the new Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid: With a fifth seat, new colors and an upgraded interior. The price list in Germany starts at 37,200 euros. For over 20 years now, the Toyota..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:39Published
Toyota Venza Limited Interior Design [Video]

Toyota Venza Limited Interior Design

With a striking new debut, Toyota is breaking the sameness barrier in the midsize two-row crossover utility vehicle (CUV) category. The all-new 2021 Venza delivers an intuitive driving experience with..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:33Published
The new Toyota Prius Plug-in Design Preview [Video]

The new Toyota Prius Plug-in Design Preview

Clear the stage for the new Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid: With a fifth seat, new colors and an upgraded interior. The price list in Germany starts at 37,200 euros. For over 20 years now, the Toyota..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:15Published