The new BMW 640i xDrive Gran Turismo Driving Video

The new BMW 640i xDrive Gran Turismo Driving Video

Dynamically elongated proportions characterize the exterior design of the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, which is geared towards sporty elegance and versatile functionality.

The unmistakable features include the flat side window graphics, the frameless windows of the four doors, the roofline flowing far into the rear, the large tailgate and the active rear spoiler that extends automatically at a speed of 120 km / h.

The redesign of the front and rear end enhances both the presence and the striking sportiness of the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

New contours for the BMW kidney grille and the immediately adjoining headlights give the front view a distinctive expression.

The BMW kidney grille now extends further outwards and also extends deeper into the front apron.

The flatter contours of the headlights emphasize the broad front of the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

The air intake below the front bumper is now divided into three segments.


