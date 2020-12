Mayor Condemns Placerville Proud Boys, Chapter President Responds Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:27s - Published 3 days ago Mayor Condemns Placerville Proud Boys, Chapter President Responds A Placerville Toys for Tots event took a dark turn this past weekend after the Proud Boys posed with Santa while holding up a gesture widely recognized as a symbol of hate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like