Biden to pick Vilsack for agriculture: report

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his three-point plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The new President's approach to dealing with the deadly virus continues to contrast with President Donald Trump. The plan would aim to get at least 100 million Americans vaccinated in his initial 100 days in office, Biden also pledged to sign a face mask mandate on his first day in office. The President-elect also announced efforts to get children back to school safely.
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden introduced the team to lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, emphasizing the mass distribution needed to achieve his goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, while President Donald Trump took credit for advances in COVID vaccine development for "whichever the next administration is." Gavino Garay has more.
[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo his election loss, as the two lawyers leading his legal challenges to the election results test positive for COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.
President-elect Joe Biden has picked his nominee to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. According to Business Insider, Biden will nominate Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio. If confirmed, she'll become the first Black woman in the position. The pick will likely ease the minds of some legislators and activists who were concerned about a perceived lack of diversity among Biden's Cabinet picks.