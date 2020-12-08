Global  
 

Biden to pick Vilsack for agriculture: report

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Biden to pick Vilsack for agriculture: report

Biden to pick Vilsack for agriculture: report

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has begun nominating members of his cabinet and White House team.

According to reports on Tuesday (December 8), he plans to nominate Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary and Marcia Fudge as secretary of housing and urban development.

Flora Bradley-Watson reports.


Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden unveils plans for his first 100 days in office to combat pandemic

 President-elect Joe Biden says his administration would deliver 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine during his first 100 days in office. He also said he..
CBS News

Biden Picks Marcia Fudge for HUD and Tom Vilsack for Agriculture Secretary

 Ms. Fudge, a House member from Ohio, would be the second African-American Biden cabinet member chosen in two days. Mr. Vilsack would reprise his role from the..
NYTimes.com
Biden Pledges 100 Million Vaccinations In First 100 Days [Video]

Biden Pledges 100 Million Vaccinations In First 100 Days

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his three-point plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The new President's approach to dealing with the deadly virus continues to contrast with President Donald Trump. The plan would aim to get at least 100 million Americans vaccinated in his initial 100 days in office, Biden also pledged to sign a face mask mandate on his first day in office. The President-elect also announced efforts to get children back to school safely.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Tom Vilsack Tom Vilsack American politician


White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trading COVID-19 vaccines. Regular deliveries. Tracking doses. What we know about Operation Warp Speed distribution process.

 Operation Warp Speed, the White House COVID-19 initiative, plans to only ship half of all vaccine available each week.
USATODAY.com
Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M [Video]

Biden sets 100-day COVID goals as cases pass 15M

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden introduced the team to lead his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, emphasizing the mass distribution needed to achieve his goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, while President Donald Trump took credit for advances in COVID vaccine development for "whichever the next administration is." Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published
Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses [Video]

Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses

[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo his election loss, as the two lawyers leading his legal challenges to the election results test positive for COVID-19. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 03:00Published

Marcia Fudge Marcia Fudge U.S. Representative from Ohio

HUD In Cleveland: Biden's Pick For Head Housing Honcho [Video]

HUD In Cleveland: Biden's Pick For Head Housing Honcho

President-elect Joe Biden has picked his nominee to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD. According to Business Insider, Biden will nominate Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge of Ohio. If confirmed, she'll become the first Black woman in the position. The pick will likely ease the minds of some legislators and activists who were concerned about a perceived lack of diversity among Biden's Cabinet picks.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Biden will nominate Rep. Marcia Fudge as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development

 Fudge has served in the House since 2008. Prior to being elected to Congress, she was mayor of Warrensville Heights, a suburb of Cleveland.
USATODAY.com

Biden to nominate Marcia Fudge to lead HUD

 The president-elect is expected to make the formal announcement later this week.
CBS News

