Henderson Rainbow Laces message 'a joy' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:40s - Published 2 weeks ago Henderson Rainbow Laces message 'a joy' Liverpool supporter Keith Spooner says it was 'amazing' to hear from the club's captain Jordan Henderson after he replied to his tweet to support Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like