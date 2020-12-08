Farmer leader says 'will only consider proposal on repeal of farm laws, not amendment|Oneindia News

He farmers agitating against three agriculture laws enacted in September will consider a proposal from the government if it’s in a written form and on the repeal of the contentious law, not amendments, farm union leader Hannan Mollah has made it clear today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's meeting with protesting farmers on Tuesday evening failed, with both sides remaining firm on their positions.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hails Central Vista Project, writes to PM Modi.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who made his international debut at the age of 17, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

With BJP racing ahead of the Congress in local polls in Rajasthan, BJP president J P Nadda asserted on Wednesday that this victory symbolises the trust of the poor, farmers and labourers have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

