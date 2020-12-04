US House passes defense bill Trump vows to veto

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:48s - Published 3 minutes ago

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday (December 8) overwhelmingly backed a $740 billion defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has pledged to veto, heading toward a confrontation with the Republican president weeks before he is to leave office.

The bill was backed by both Republicans and Democrats, with 335 votes to 78 in favor of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

It's a yearly bill that sets the policy agenda for military spending and is typically seen as 'must-pass' legislation.

This year's includes a provision to remove the names of Confederate generals from military bases, which Trump is opposed to.

More recently, he also objected to protections written into the bill for tech companies like Twitter and Facebook for what content appears on their platforms. Without providing significant evidence, Trump and many of his supporters insist these companies have an anti-conservative bias, which they've denied.

Alongside a formal threat from the White House to veto the NDAA, Trump tweeted on Tuesday, "I hope House Republicans will vote against the very weak National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which I will VETO." Lawmakers note with pride the NDAA's passage for 59 straight years, indicating their support for a strong military.

The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Adam Smith, said in a statement, "Today the House sent a strong, bipartisan message to the American people: Our service members and our national security are more important than politics." The Senate is expected to vote on the bill this week.

Backers hope Trump will reconsider his veto threat if it passes by a margin similar to the one in the House.