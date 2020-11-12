Michael Gove: It can't be a deal at any price

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast that the PrimeMinister wants to avoid tariffs on trade with the European Union, but not atany cost.


Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said he hoped the European Union would move in Brexit trade talks to allow a deal to be struck when Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Paymaster General Penny Mordaunt says Brexit negotiations with the EU havereached “a critical moment”. She was responding to an urgent question in theCommons on the talks and preparations for the end of the transition period.The question was directed at Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove but he is inBrussels for talks with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has reiterated that a scotch egg is substantial meal. His comments come after he had previously contradicted Cabinet colleague George Eustice over the status of the egg and sausage meat combination. The definition matters because under the Tier 2 restrictions, affecting the majority of England's population from Wednesday, pubs can only serve alcohol to customers consuming a substantial meal - something that would normally be considered a main course. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast it's 'up to any individual pub owner' whetherto admit customers if they hadn't received a coronavirus vaccine. The Ministerfor the Cabinet Office said mass vaccination represented 'an exit strategy'from the situation the country was facing.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson told BBC Breakfast that new exam measuresincluding generous grading will put “fairness into the system”.

The Environment Secretary has outlined the Government’s goals for its newpost-Brexit payment system for farmers. George Eustice spoke to BBC Breakfast.

The First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford tells BBC Breakfast he isconcerned about non-native species escaping from the I’m A Celebrity… Get MeOut Of Here! castle.

Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU chief will try to salvagenegotiations on Wednesday evening after the UK Government droppedcontroversial plans that would have allowed ministers to break internationallaw. The olive branch came after the two sides reached an agreement on theimplementation of the Brexit divorce deal as time rapidly runs out to the endof the transition period on December 31.

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

It comes ahead of a crunch EU summit on Thursday.

Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast it's 'up to any individual pub owner' whether to admit customers if they hadn't received a coronavirus vaccine. Credit: BBC Breakfast via Press..

The First Ministers for Scotland and Wales on Tuesday supported a move by theU.K. government to plan a five-day lifting of restrictions designed to combatcoronavirus over the Christmas period...

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove was challenged in the Commons about whohe sided with in the Downing Street power struggle. SNP Cabinet Officespokesman Pete Wishart said the “faceless characters..

