Truth about aliens is known by Trump, says ex-Israeli space chief | Oneindia News

The former Israeli space chief who created a flurry after claiming that aliens do exist and that they are in touch with world powers has also claimed that US Presidents, including Donald Trump, know about them.

87-year-old Haim Eshed, who headed Israel's space security programme for nearly 30 years, made some astonishing claims in an interview.

