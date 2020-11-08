Global  
 

Truth about aliens is known by Trump, says ex-Israeli space chief | Oneindia News

The former Israeli space chief who created a flurry after claiming that aliens do exist and that they are in touch with world powers has also claimed that US Presidents, including Donald Trump, know about them.

87-year-old Haim Eshed, who headed Israel's space security programme for nearly 30 years, made some astonishing claims in an interview.

