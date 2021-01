Tesla's factory in Berlin paused due to snakes & lizards | Oneindia News

Work on a Tesla plant in Germany's Berlin has stopped after activists protested against threat to the habitat of lizards and snakes there.

To build the plant, a portion of a forest would have to be cleared which is home to resident lizards and snakes and 2 nature conservation groups have opposed the project.

Tesla, which is used to moving fast, has had to hit the snooze button due to sleeping reptiles.

#Tesla #ElonMusk #Gigafactory