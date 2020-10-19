'Feeling fine': Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself

Sahil Vaid On Coolie No. 1 And The Vibe On A David Dhawan Set



Sahil Vaid is all geared up for his upcoming release, Coolie No. 1. He is collaborating once again with Varun Dhawan for the third time in this one. In an exclusive interview with Desimartini, he opens up about working with David Dhawan for the first time and the vibe on the sets. He also talks about his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 and the response to his last release, Dil Bechara.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 17:48 Published now