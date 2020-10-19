'Feeling fine': Kriti Sanon tests positive for Covid-19, quarantines herself

Bollywood divas were spotted at Mumbai airport, acing their looks. Paparazzi clicked Farhan Akhtar's lady love Shibani Dandekar at airport. Spotted in black crop top, boyfriend jeans and denim jacket, Shibani dazzled her look. Kriti Sanon was also snapped at airport. Actress is gearing up for her next release 'Bachchan Pandey'. 'Hate Story 4' actress Urvashi Rautela was also seen there.
Milind Soman has been booked for running nude on the beaches of Goa on his birthday. In other news Tiger Shroff's Ganapath will apparently have not one but two leading ladies. Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur will play the first lead. Nora Fatehi will play the second lead in the Vikas Bahl film. For More Watch Daily Punch
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was spotted in Juhu. He kept his look cool and completed it with 'essential' mask. Actor Kriti Sanon looked hot in clover green tube top and pants as she was spotted outside a salon. Timeless beauty Sushmita Sen was snapped with beau Rohman Shawl outside a clinic. Arjun Kapoor was spotted at Versova in casual look. Urvashi Rautela was snapped outside a salon and she looked beautiful as always in her black outfit. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was clicked in his car while leaving from a restaurant in Bandra.
A Royal Caribbean 'cruise-to-nowhere' from Singapore were told to stay in their cabins on Wednesday (December 9) after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the Quantum of the Seas ship back to port. Libby Hogan reports.
In the latest episode of 'Aur Batao', RJ Stutee speaks to Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari. The actors talk about how they resist being typecast and what is it that they would like to change in Bollywood. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt participated in tree plantation drive in Hyderabad. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP Santosh Kumar J also took part in the drive of environment protection on the occasion of his birthday. Plantation drive took place at Shilparamam in Hyderabad on December 07.
Sahil Vaid is all geared up for his upcoming release, Coolie No. 1. He is collaborating once again with Varun Dhawan for the third time in this one. In an exclusive interview with Desimartini, he opens up about working with David Dhawan for the first time and the vibe on the sets. He also talks about his upcoming film Satyameva Jayate 2 and the response to his last release, Dil Bechara.
Bollywood stars were spotted in film city, Mumbai. Actor Anil Kapoor returned to Mumbai as his co-stars in movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' tested COVID positive. His movie shooting has been put on halt until actors Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan recover completely. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber were snapped with their kids in Mumbai. Actress will next be seen in Malayalam movie 'Rangeela'. Paps also got glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi post shoot at Gateway of India. Actors are filming for Shakun Batra's next venture.