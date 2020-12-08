Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US army base scandal: 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:45s - Published
US army base scandal: 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence
US army base scandal: 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas

Army secretary promises culture change after CBS News investigation

 In an exclusive interview, "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell sat down with Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy to discuss the firings..
CBS News

14 fired or suspended after Fort Hood investigation finds systemic failures

 A scathing report by the Army described a culture of sexual harassment and assault at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. Fourteen base leaders — including two..
CBS News

Fort Hood soldier believed dead, family says; suspect kills himself

 Investigators in Texas found human remains in the search for Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén, who has been missing since April.
CBS News

Army launches new probe into Fort Hood after soldier's death

 Vanessa Guillén's remains were found about two months after she disappeared in April, and she is believed to have been killed by a fellow soldier who later died..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base


Chicago S-T - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsUpworthyUSATODAY.com


The US Army fired or suspended 14 leaders at Fort Hood over a string of problems on base, including violent murder and sexual assault

A review of problems at the Texas base found "major flaws" the Army said demanded the punishment of...
Business Insider - Published

Army Fires, Suspends 14 After Scathing Report on Fort Hood Murder

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy on Tuesday said 14 commanders and lower-level leaders at the Ford Hood...
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

14 fired or suspended following Fort Hood investigation into violence and sexual assault [Video]

14 fired or suspended following Fort Hood investigation into violence and sexual assault

An investigation found that leadership at Fort Hood created a "permissive environment" that let crimes occur with little consequence.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:19Published
Army Says It's Fired Or Suspended 14 Officers To Address Command Culture At Base [Video]

Army Says It's Fired Or Suspended 14 Officers To Address Command Culture At Base

CBS4's Mireya Villarreal shares the details.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:10Published
Army Fires, Suspends 14 Fort Hood Officers And Soldiers Over Violence At Base [Video]

Army Fires, Suspends 14 Fort Hood Officers And Soldiers Over Violence At Base

Among those who died in recent months was Army Sgt. Elder Fernandes of Brockton, whose death was ruled a suicide. WBZ-TV's Bill Shields reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:48Published