Farmers’ protest: Center sends proposal to farmers | Latest updates

Farmer leaders at Singhu Border received a draft proposal from the Central government.

Farmers will hold discussion on the proposal sent by the government.

Farmers’ protest against Centre’s three farm laws entered day 14.

Government's 6th round of meeting scheduled today with farm leaders was cancelled.

The meeting was cancelled after farmers declined to participate.

On December 8, nationwide Bharat Bandh was organised against the three farm laws.

Farm union leaders also attended a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah.

The home minister said that a ‘concrete proposal’ would be presented.

Watch the full video for more.


