Angry restaurant boss claims Covid Marshall 'bullies' try to stop Scotch egg offer Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:39s - Published 6 minutes ago Angry restaurant boss claims Covid Marshall 'bullies' try to stop Scotch egg offer A fuming restaurant boss today hit out at Covid Marshall 'bullies' who he says tried to stop him offering customers a free Scotch egg meal with their alcoholic drinks.Tim Roberts, 62, says he was visited by two 'black-booted bouncers' in hi-viz jackets shortly after advertising his meal offer on social media earlier this month.The marshalls said they were investigating whether he was offering a 'substantial meal' with booze as demanded by Tier Two restrictions.But Tim - owner of the no 29 bar and restaurant in up-market Burnham, Norfolk - refused the pair entry and after anconfrontation escorted them off his premises.The former fireman said: "They said they wanted to come in but I said they did not have the right of entry."They were demanding to see what I was offering as a meal."It was bullying and harassment at best. "These two guys each weighed 16 or 17 stone and were in black boots, black combat trousers with cameras strung around their necks."They are basically bouncers recruited from a local security firm."They were obstructing the doorway and intimidating my customers."I called the police and when they saw me talking on the phone, they both left in their little Fiesta and drove off."It's all very heavy handed and all because we offered a free Scotch egg meal and the council don't like it."Mr Roberts said his bar and restaurant had been closed since March 24 and he desperately trying to re-open to build up his trade.He added: "I am just trying to run a business within the current rules."I took the commercial decision to offer a free Scotch egg, either with chips or with a salad, to anyone who wanted a drink."I'd call that a meal. "Two government ministers have said a Scotch egg is a substantial meal."That's good enough for me."The whole thing is ridiculous. "We're not a wet pub, this is a fine dining restaurant in Burnham Market."Mr Roberts said he would lodge a formal complaint against King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council following the incident on Friday, Dec 4..King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council defended the visit by the marshals.It said they were merely enforcing the rules around 'substantial meals' on offer during the Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions.A spokesman from the council said the visit followed a complaint that the restaurant was advertising a free scotch egg when someone bought an alcoholic drink. The spokesman said the council wrote to Mr Roberts on December 3 to explain that scotch egg with an alcoholic drink was not a substantial meal."The owner was asked to stop offering this."We are still trying to engage with the businesses to ensure it keeps its staff and customers safe and that it is working within the regulations and guidance, in line with the very many businesses who are doing just that."** Council chiefs in Fenland, Cambs, have warned about 'fake Covid marshalls' who are trying to trick businesses into paying fines by claiming they are breaking restrictions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A fuming restaurant boss today hit out at Covid Marshall 'bullies' who he says tried to stop him offering customers a free Scotch egg meal with their alcoholic drinks.Tim Roberts, 62, says he was visited by two 'black-booted bouncers' in hi-viz jackets shortly after advertising his meal offer on social media earlier this month.The marshalls said they were investigating whether he was offering a 'substantial meal' with booze as demanded by Tier Two restrictions.But Tim - owner of the no 29 bar and restaurant in up-market Burnham, Norfolk - refused the pair entry and after anconfrontation escorted them off his premises.The former fireman said: "They said they wanted to come in but I said they did not have the right of entry."They were demanding to see what I was offering as a meal."It was bullying and harassment at best. "These two guys each weighed 16 or 17 stone and were in black boots, black combat trousers with cameras strung around their necks."They are basically bouncers recruited from a local security firm."They were obstructing the doorway and intimidating my customers."I called the police and when they saw me talking on the phone, they both left in their little Fiesta and drove off."It's all very heavy handed and all because we offered a free Scotch egg meal and the council don't like it."Mr Roberts said his bar and restaurant had been closed since March 24 and he desperately trying to re-open to build up his trade.He added: "I am just trying to run a business within the current rules."I took the commercial decision to offer a free Scotch egg, either with chips or with a salad, to anyone who wanted a drink."I'd call that a meal. "Two government ministers have said a Scotch egg is a substantial meal."That's good enough for me."The whole thing is ridiculous. "We're not a wet pub, this is a fine dining restaurant in Burnham Market."Mr Roberts said he would lodge a formal complaint against King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council following the incident on Friday, Dec 4..King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council defended the visit by the marshals.It said they were merely enforcing the rules around 'substantial meals' on offer during the Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions.A spokesman from the council said the visit followed a complaint that the restaurant was advertising a free scotch egg when someone bought an alcoholic drink. The spokesman said the council wrote to Mr Roberts on December 3 to explain that scotch egg with an alcoholic drink was not a substantial meal."The owner was asked to stop offering this."We are still trying to engage with the businesses to ensure it keeps its staff and customers safe and that it is working within the regulations and guidance, in line with the very many businesses who are doing just that."** Council chiefs in Fenland, Cambs, have warned about 'fake Covid marshalls' who are trying to trick businesses into paying fines by claiming they are breaking restrictions.





You Might Like

