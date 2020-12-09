Global  
 

Tesco sells Asia business for $10.6 bln

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Tesco sells Asia business for $10.6 bln

Tesco sells Asia business for $10.6 bln

Tesco says the $10.6 bln sale of its Asian businesses to CP Group should go through on or around December 18, having got a green light from regulators.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


