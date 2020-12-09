Public react to the December tier systems and how it will impact their mental health Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published 3 weeks ago Public react to the December tier systems and how it will impact their mental health The public have reacted to the government tier systems ahead of Christmas, commenting on their local area and their suffering mental health.News reporter, Daniel Harding, hears from people in Brighton, Manchester and even in the Isle of Wight, which is currently in tier one.Student Molly Ellis said: "I feel like living in a tier 2 city has had a negative impact on my mental health."Where as mum of two, Joanne, said: "Due to living in tier one, my mental health feels good and I can now have family and friends, back in my home."As the UK continues to adjust to their new tiers, peoples mental health is at the forefront of their minds. 0

