Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shelter In Place Lifted After Chemical Plant Explosion

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Shelter In Place Lifted After Chemical Plant Explosion

Shelter In Place Lifted After Chemical Plant Explosion

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted following a chemical plant explosion in West Virginia.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Explosion at chemical plant in West Virginia [Video]

Explosion at chemical plant in West Virginia

County officials in Belle, West Virginia, have declared a shelter-in-place order for residents within a 2-mile radius of the Chemours Co chemical plant after a "serious explosion" occurred at the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:22Published
Eight injured as chemical factory in South Africa's Durban explodes [Video]

Eight injured as chemical factory in South Africa's Durban explodes

At least eight people have been injured after an explosion occurred at a chemical factory in New Germany, west of Durban on Tuesday (December 8).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
Investigations and tributes continued from Avonmouth today (Fri) after a fatal explosion at a sewage plant that killed four [Video]

Investigations and tributes continued from Avonmouth today (Fri) after a fatal explosion at a sewage plant that killed four

Investigations and tributes continued from Avonmouth today (Fri) after a fatal explosion at a sewage plant that killed four. A spokesman for the Unite union said it will be giving its members ''maximum..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published