Louvre museum auctions quality time with the Mona Lisa Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:28s - Published 3 weeks ago Louvre museum auctions quality time with the Mona Lisa Louvre museum auctions quality time with the Mona Lisa 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Mona Lisa Painting by Leonardo da Vinci Louvre auctions off chance to meet Mona Lisa



With lockdown restrictions having kept visitors away for months, the Louvre is organizing an auction to sell time up-close with the "Mona Lisa" and a walk along the museum's rooftop with panoramic views of the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame to help plug a gaping hole in its finances. Francesca Lynagh reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:42 Published now