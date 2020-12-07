Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bob Dylan's Universal deal 'left Sony in the dark'

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Bob Dylan's Universal deal 'left Sony in the dark'

Bob Dylan's Universal deal 'left Sony in the dark'

Bob Dylan's sale of his hit catalogue to Universal Music Publishing left Sony in the dark, according to a report.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Universal Music snaps up Bob Dylan's back catalogue of more than 600 songs

Bob Dylan’s back catalogue of songs has been snapped by Universal Music in a deal thought to be...
Proactive Investors - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleJapan Today


Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog to Universal Music for Estimated $300M

Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog of more than 600 songs spanning six decades to Universal Music...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderSky NewsNPR


The role of Wall Street in the Bob Dylan deal

It can't have been a difficult decision for Bob Dylan to sell his songwriting catalogue to Universal...
The Age - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Dylan Cashes In [Video]

Dylan Cashes In

Bob Dylan just sold his entire song catalog for an estimated $300 million. According to Berklee College of Music professor George Howard this is a "very, very rare" deal. Business Insider reports..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:22Published
Ozzy Osbourne considering selling back catalogue for big cash [Video]

Ozzy Osbourne considering selling back catalogue for big cash

Ozzy Osbourne is considering following Stevie Nicks and Bob Dylan's leads and selling his entire back catalogue for millions.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Bob Dylan sells entire catalogue of songs to Universal Music [Video]

Bob Dylan sells entire catalogue of songs to Universal Music

Bob Dylan sells entire catalogue of songs to Universal Music

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:03Published