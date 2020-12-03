Governor to address vaccine rollout plan
Gov.
Charlie Baker on Wednesday is expected to discuss how the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts To Release Vaccine Plan This WeekA comprehensive vaccine plan is coming out this week, Gov. Baker said.