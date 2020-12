If you contract COVID-19 at work or are forced to quarantine due to exposure, how can you protect your paycheck?



Related videos from verified sources Protecting Your Paycheck During COVID-19



With so many people at risk for contracting COVID-19, what can workers do to make sure they can still make ends meet? KDKA's John Shumway spoke with an employment law expert about what can be done to.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:32 Published 21 minutes ago Woman Loses Job, Gets COVID, And Is Now Being Told To Return Money To State



A suburban woman lost her job and got COVID. One saving grace was that tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment came in to help her get by, but now the state is demanding that she pay it all back... Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:17 Published 12 hours ago New rainy fund to cover COVID-19 budget shortfalls in Tippecanoe County



Elected officials are preparing for rainy days ahead as they anticipate unemployment from COVID-19 to cut into the county's income tax revenue over the next several years. Credit: WLFI Published 13 hours ago