Chuck Yeager, Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, Dead at 97
Yeager's death was confirmed by Victoria Yeager, his second wife, via his verified Twitter account on Monday night.
CBS Evening News, December 8, 2020
90-year-old woman becomes first to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in U.K.; Legendary pilot Chuck Yeager, first to break sound barrier, dies at 97
CBS News
Remembering Chuck Yeager
Remembering an American hero. Grass Valley's own Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, died Monday night at the age of 97.
Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:05Published
Chuck Yeager dies 12.8.20
The first man to break the sound barrier died on Monday
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Top Flight: Chuck Yeager Dies At 97
One of the United States' greatest daredevils of the sky, Chuck Yeager died on Monday evening. He was 97.
The Air Force test pilot made history as the first person to break the sound barrier, flying..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40Published
