Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chuck Yeager, Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, Dead at 97

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Chuck Yeager, Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, Dead at 97

Chuck Yeager, Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, Dead at 97

Yeager's death was confirmed by Victoria Yeager, his second wife, via his verified Twitter account on Monday night.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chuck Yeager Chuck Yeager American World War II flying ace and test pilot

CBS Evening News, December 8, 2020

 90-year-old woman becomes first to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in U.K.; Legendary pilot Chuck Yeager, first to break sound barrier, dies at 97
CBS News

Aviator Chuck Yeager met with USA TODAY as a feisty legend in 2012

 The test pilot legend made famous in 'The Right Stuff' talks to USA TODAY about his life.
 
USATODAY.com

Legendary pilot Chuck Yeager, first to break sound barrier, dies at 97

 Legendary pilot Chuck Yeager, most famously known for breaking the sound barrier in October 1947, has died at the age of 97. Jericka Duncan has more on his life..
CBS News

Sound barrier Sound barrier

Chuck Yeager, Test Pilot Who Broke the Sound Barrier, Is Dead at 97

 A World War II fighter ace and Air Force general, he was, according to Tom Wolfe, “the most righteous of all the possessors of the right stuff.”
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

Chuck Yeager, Pilot Who Broke Sound Barrier, Dead at 97

Chuck Yeager, the pilot known as "the fastest man alive" for being first to break the sound barrier,...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldHNGNWorldNewsSeattlePI.comCBS NewsCBC.caBusiness Insider


'Right Stuff' Pilot Legend Chuck Yeager Dies at 97

Chuck Yeager, the groundbreaking test pilot with "the right stuff" who first broke the sound barrier,...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •NewsyNPR



Related videos from verified sources

Remembering Chuck Yeager [Video]

Remembering Chuck Yeager

Remembering an American hero. Grass Valley's own Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, died Monday night at the age of 97.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:05Published
Chuck Yeager dies 12.8.20 [Video]

Chuck Yeager dies 12.8.20

The first man to break the sound barrier died on Monday

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Top Flight: Chuck Yeager Dies At 97 [Video]

Top Flight: Chuck Yeager Dies At 97

One of the United States' greatest daredevils of the sky, Chuck Yeager died on Monday evening. He was 97. The Air Force test pilot made history as the first person to break the sound barrier, flying..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published