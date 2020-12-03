Global  
 

Boris Johnson: A good Brexit deal is still there to be done

Boris Johnson: A good Brexit deal is still there to be done

Boris Johnson: A good Brexit deal is still there to be done

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells MPs that “a good deal is there to be done”ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen.

He explains that the EU wascurrently insisting on terms which no "prime minister should accept".


Prime Minister departs for PMQs

Prime Minister departs for PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed Number 10 ahead of Prime Minister's Questions. Labour opposition leader Sir Keir Startmer will not be in the Commons today, but will take part virtually, after a member of his office staff contracted coronavirus. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove

'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove

Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal

Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal

The UK Prime Minister will have dinner with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a final push for a post-Brexit deal, barely three weeks before an economic rupture beckons at the end of the year.

Brexit negotiations: Talk of 'no deal' grows as deadline looms

Brexit negotiations: Talk of 'no deal' grows as deadline looms

Australia to debate bill to make Google and Facebook pay for news

 MPs will consider a "world-first" bill that would force Google and Facebook to pay publishers.
Father Christmas to be granted special travel corridor, MPs told

Father Christmas to be granted special travel corridor, MPs told

The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, promised MPs FatherChristmas will be given a travel corridor so he can deliver gifts to familiesthis Christmas. Responding to a question from the shadow leader of the House,Valerie Vaz, Mr Rees-Mogg said Father Christmas would be not need to bevaccinated to enter the UK, noting his own children were waiting "with batedbreath" for Christmas Day. Mr Rees-Mogg later confirmed Father Christmas'selves would qualify as key workers.

Gavin Williamson updates MPs on 2021 exam arrangements

Gavin Williamson updates MPs on 2021 exam arrangements

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson gives a statement in the Commons on arrangements for exams and accountability in 2021. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Israel expected to face 4th election in 2 years as MPs pass proposal to dissolve parliament

Israel expected to face 4th election in 2 years as MPs pass proposal to dissolve parliament

Johnson, von der Leyen to meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks

Johnson, von der Leyen to meet in Brussels as Brexit clock ticks

Both the UK and the EU fear they will be unable to reach a deal before the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner

Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner

Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU chief will try to salvagenegotiations on Wednesday evening after the UK Government droppedcontroversial plans that would have allowed ministers to break internationallaw. The olive branch came after the two sides reached an agreement on theimplementation of the Brexit divorce deal as time rapidly runs out to the endof the transition period on December 31.

What would a no-deal Brexit mean? The views of key players, in their own words

For Boris Johnson it would be a 'good outcome'; for many in industry, farming and other walks of...
Boris Johnson ‘willing’ to make concessions – Leo Varadkar

Ireland’s deputy leader said he believes Boris Johnson would be willing to make concessions to get...
Live: Boris Johnson answers questions from MPs after UK's first day of mass vaccinations

Boris Johnson faces questions from MPs after UK's first day of mass vaccinations against the...
Gove hopes for EU 'movement' on Brexit trade talks

Gove hopes for EU 'movement' on Brexit trade talks

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has said he hoped the European Union would move in Brexit trade talks to allow a deal to be struck when Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels this week...

Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street

Ministers arrive for cabinet meeting at Downing Street

Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week..

'It's the right thing to do': Johnson on vaccine

'It's the right thing to do': Johnson on vaccine

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine would help the country overcome the virus but it would be a long process before it was totally defeated.

