Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Clarkson redecorated home and office to cure divorce blues

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Kelly Clarkson redecorated home and office to cure divorce blues

Kelly Clarkson redecorated home and office to cure divorce blues

Kelly Clarkson dealt with the break-up of her marriage by redecorating her house.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kelly Clarkson Kelly Clarkson American singer-songwriter, actress, author, and television personality

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kelly Clarkson granted primary custody of kids

Kelly Clarkson has been granted primary custody of her two children with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Kelly Clarkson: 'My daughter is a force' [Video]

Kelly Clarkson: 'My daughter is a force'

Kelly Clarkson says her "independent" daughter drives her "insane" sometimes, but she admires her spirit.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Related videos from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Divorce | Billboard News [Video]

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Divorce | Billboard News

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Divorce | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:23Published
Kelly Clarkson Opened Up About the "Hardest" Parts of Her Divorce [Video]

Kelly Clarkson Opened Up About the "Hardest" Parts of Her Divorce

"This isn't happiness, and we both deserve better."

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:41Published
Kelly Clarkson details most 'horrible' part of her divorce [Video]

Kelly Clarkson details most 'horrible' part of her divorce

Kelly Clarkson details most 'horrible' part of her divorce

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:29Published