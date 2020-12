Lawyer warns of 'epidemic' in brain disease among rugby professionals PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:52s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:52s - Published Lawyer warns of 'epidemic' in brain disease among rugby professionals The lawyer leading an action on behalf of players suffering from early onsetdementia has warned of an “epidemic” in brain disease among retiredprofessionals without serious reform of the game. Richard Boardman isrepresenting a group of seven players including 2003 England World Cup winnerSteve Thompson. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend