Furious Sir Lindsay Hoyle admonishes ‘disgraceful’ Chris Bryant in the Commons during PMQs Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 00:28s - Published 10 minutes ago Furious Sir Lindsay Hoyle admonishes ‘disgraceful’ Chris Bryant in the Commons during PMQs Furious Sir Lindsay Hoyle admonishes ‘disgraceful’ Chris Bryant in the Commons during PMQs 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Prime Minister clashes with Speaker during PMQs



Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle calls out Prime Minister Boris Johnsonfor asking a question to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published 2 weeks ago PM thanks Speaker for 'making the speakership great again'



At Prime Minister's Questions Boris Johnson joked about a "heavily contested election" result - before noting it was the first anniversary of Sir Lindsay Hoyle being elected Commons Speaker. As the.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:25 Published on November 4, 2020

