Keepers At ZSL Whipsnade Zoo Create An Elephants’ Winter Wonderland

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s
The countdown to Christmas has begun at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in England.

Zookeepers have been busy preparing a special seasonal surprise for the zoo’s herd of Asian elephants, an indoor forest of Christmas trees!

Excited zookeepers also hid some of the Ele’s favourite snacks under the trees.

Team leader Stefan Groeneveld said, “we’re all in a festive, celebratory mood now that Whipsnade Zoo is open again.

The elephants’ trees were very much there to be played with!"


Giraffe Calf Named After First Person To Have Covid Vaccination [Video]

Giraffe Calf Named After First Person To Have Covid Vaccination

A giraffe calf has been named after the first person to have the Covid-19 vaccination. UK's ZSL WHIPSNADE ZOO welcomed the six-foot-tall arrival this week. The female calf was born at the same time as 90-year-old Margaret Keenan received the first vaccine. In recognition of the poignant moment, the infant has been named Margaret, following a 15-month gestation period, Margaret is the second calf to be born to mum Luna.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Baby giraffe named Margaret after first Covid-19 vaccine recipient [Video]

Baby giraffe named Margaret after first Covid-19 vaccine recipient

A giraffe calf born at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo at the same time the coronavirusvaccine rollout began in England has been named Margaret, after the firstvaccine recipient, Margaret Keenan. Following a 15-month gestation period,Margaret is the second calf born to mum Luna.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Opera legend Andrea Bocelli on the healing powers of music

 For years, Andrea Bocelli has been providing hope and comfort through music, especially in a challenging year like 2020. His message for the holidays is: There..
CBS News

Choir returns to Notre Dame for first time since 2019 fire

 For the first time since the Notre Dame cathedral was damaged in fire, a Christmas choir — this time wearing hard hats — rang in the holiday. The..
CBS News

Muted Christmas celebrations take place around globe amid COVID-19

 More than 120,000 people are being treated for coronavirus in the U.S. With the hospitals already overwhelmed, and concerns about the new, far more infectious..
CBS News

"Don't lose hope. Just fight": Christmas goes on amid pandemic

 Only a handful of parishioners were allowed inside Christmas mass in Los Angeles, where every 10 minutes, someone dies from COVID.
CBS News
Church volunteers celebrate Christmas at Singhu Border with farmers [Video]

Church volunteers celebrate Christmas at Singhu Border with farmers

To celebrate Christmas with the protesting farmers, a group of volunteers from a Delhi-based church came all the way to the Singhu Border here on Friday. "Christmas is a festival for the people of the world and it is a big day for all of us. When we saw our farmers sitting at the borders, then our God couldn't see the pain of these farmers. Hence, we came to the Singhu Border to celebrate Christmas," Suresh, a volunteer, told ANI. The volunteer said that the group prayed for farmers and the Centre so that an early solution to the problem comes forward for the government and protesters."I pray to God for a faster solution. We have prayed for wisdom to all," said another volunteer. The group sang Christmas carols at the Singhu Border with the farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 18,000 crores as the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over nine crore farmers via video conferencing earlier in the day. Farmers have been protesting at the gates of national capital against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:44Published

Elephants Snack on This to Relieve Stress in Polish Zoo [Video]

Elephants Snack on This to Relieve Stress in Polish Zoo

The Warsaw zoo is adding cannabis oils to their diet as part of an experimental therapy to relieve the animals' stress and are studying how it impacts the animal's moods.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:49Published
Wolverines tear open Christmas treats [Video]

Wolverines tear open Christmas treats

Keepers at Whipsnade Zoo treated their resident wolverine pack to a morning offestive fun. Staff at the UK’s largest zoo sneaked into the wolverines'woodland home before they woke up and decorated it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Halloween has arrived at ZSL London Zoo [Video]

Halloween has arrived at ZSL London Zoo

Animals were treated to creepy carved creations in pumpkins to celebrate the spookiest day of the year. For Asim the Sumatran tiger, keepers filled a pumpkin with meaty snacks and even added tiger..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published