Watch: Grenade attack in J&K's Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised

A grenade attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on the day a fierce terror encounter occurred in Pulwama.

At least 3 civilians were reportedly injured in the grenade attack.

They were rushed to a hospital.

Meanwhile in Pulwama, security forces were successful in eliminating 3 terrorists.

They were affiliated to Pakistan-based Al Badr terror organisation.

The encounter took place after terrorists opened fire when the Army, J&K Police, and the CRPF laid a cordon at Tiken village following a tip-off.

Watch the full video for more.