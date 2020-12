Jose: CL walk off 'iconic' moment Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:50s - Published 7 minutes ago Jose: CL walk off 'iconic' moment Jose Mourihno believes both Paris Saint Germain and Istanbul players choosing to walk off the pitch together following an alleged racist comment from an official creates a powerful statement in the fight against racism. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like